Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Jean Mbassi to its staff at PMS, 300 S. Diamond St. Mbassi joins PMS staff as nurse practitioner DEMING - Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Jean Mbassi to its staff at PMS, 300 S. Diamond St. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2016/12/16/mbassi-joins-pms-staff-nurse-practitioner/95526826/ Jean Mbassi, a native of Cameroon, has joined the staff at Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming as a Certified Nurse Practitioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.