Mbassi joins PMS staff as nurse practitioner
Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Jean Mbassi to its staff at PMS, 300 S. Diamond St. Mbassi joins PMS staff as nurse practitioner DEMING - Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Jean Mbassi to its staff at PMS, 300 S. Diamond St. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2016/12/16/mbassi-joins-pms-staff-nurse-practitioner/95526826/ Jean Mbassi, a native of Cameroon, has joined the staff at Presbyterian Medical Service in Deming as a Certified Nurse Practitioner.
