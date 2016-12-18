Luna County staggered in at a 15.5 percent unemployment rate from October to November while the rest of the state saw little or no change heading into the holiday season. Luna County jobless staggers at 15 percent DEMING - Luna County staggered in at a 15.5 percent unemployment rate from October to November while the rest of the state saw little or no change heading into the holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.