Jail groundbreaking
Luna County officials braved rain and cold wind on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 to break ground for the for the expansion to the Luna County Detention Center at 1700 Fourth St. NE on Deming's north side. Jail groundbreaking Luna County officials braved rain and cold wind on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 to break ground for the for the expansion to the Luna County Detention Center at 1700 Fourth St. NE on Deming's north side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Mon
|OTR Driver
|3
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 24
|Jackie of Deming
|2
|Happy holidays
|Dec 22
|Red or green
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|Presidente Garcia: 'Streets of Palomas are safe' (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JackieofDeming
|78
|Voice of the people (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC