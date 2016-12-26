Luna County officials braved rain and cold wind on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 to break ground for the for the expansion to the Luna County Detention Center at 1700 Fourth St. NE on Deming's north side. Jail groundbreaking Luna County officials braved rain and cold wind on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 to break ground for the for the expansion to the Luna County Detention Center at 1700 Fourth St. NE on Deming's north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.