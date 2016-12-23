The U.S. General Services Administration awarded the construction contract for the new Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico to Hensel Phelps Construction Co, from Austin, Texas. GSA awards bid for new port construction COLUMBUS, N.M. - The U.S. General Services Administration awarded the construction contract for the new Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico to Hensel Phelps Construction Co, from Austin, Texas.

