GSA awards bid for new port construction

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Deming Headlight

COLUMBUS, N.M. - The U.S. General Services Administration awarded the construction contract for the new Land Port of Entry in Columbus, New Mexico to Hensel Phelps Construction Co, from Austin, Texas.

