DPAT to open season at Morgan Hall
Follwing a year-long haiatus, the Deming Performing Arts Theater will open a new season of bringing quality entertainment to the stage at historic Morgan Hall, 109 E. Pine St. DPAT has been around, serving the community for over two decades. DPAT to open season at Morgan Hall DEMING - Follwing a year-long haiatus, the Deming Performing Arts Theater will open a new season of bringing quality entertainment to the stage at historic Morgan Hall, 109 E. Pine St. DPAT has been around, serving the community for over two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidays
|Thu
|Red or green
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Thu
|car
|8,871
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 14
|Snowbird
|2
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 14
|unbelievable
|1
|Presidente Garcia: 'Streets of Palomas are safe' (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JackieofDeming
|78
|Voice of the people (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC