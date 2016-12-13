Follwing a year-long haiatus, the Deming Performing Arts Theater will open a new season of bringing quality entertainment to the stage at historic Morgan Hall, 109 E. Pine St. DPAT has been around, serving the community for over two decades. DPAT to open season at Morgan Hall DEMING - Follwing a year-long haiatus, the Deming Performing Arts Theater will open a new season of bringing quality entertainment to the stage at historic Morgan Hall, 109 E. Pine St. DPAT has been around, serving the community for over two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.