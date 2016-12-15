District addresses teacher shortage
While a statewide teacher shortage is affecting public schools, the Deming school district looks to fill its remaining eight open teaching positions for the next year. District addresses teacher shortage DEMING - While a statewide teacher shortage is affecting public schools, the Deming school district looks to fill its remaining eight open teaching positions for the next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy holidays
|Thu
|Red or green
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Thu
|car
|8,871
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 14
|Snowbird
|2
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 14
|unbelievable
|1
|Presidente Garcia: 'Streets of Palomas are safe' (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JackieofDeming
|78
|Voice of the people (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC