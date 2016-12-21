CYFD, Border Patrol pull together
Staff at Deming Protective Services, a branch of New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Division, thanked U.S. Border Patrol Border Patrol, Border Community Liaisons David Duron and Aaron Quinn for the gifts their local agency staff collected and delivered for Deming foster kids. The partnership brought together the two agencies under the "Pull Together" umbrella.
