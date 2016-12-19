U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the Columbus port of entry seized 1.6 pounds of liquid methamphetamine Sunday. Customs finds meth in dreamcatchers COLUMBUS, N.M -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the Columbus port of entry seized 1.6 pounds of liquid methamphetamine Sunday.

