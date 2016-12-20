County to break ground on jail expansion
Luna County officials are working to ensure the coming retrofit and expansion of the Luna County Detention Center utilizes as much local labor and supplies as possible. County to break ground on jail expansion DEMING - Luna County officials are working to ensure the coming retrofit and expansion of the Luna County Detention Center utilizes as much local labor and supplies as possible.
