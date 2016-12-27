Cadets donate bikes

Cadets donate bikes

Tuesday Dec 27

The Deming High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion donated two bicycles to the Holy Family Catholic Church in support of the church's efforts to provide gifts to children on Christmas. Cadets pose with the bicycles before delivering them to the church.

