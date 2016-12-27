Cadets donate bikes
The Deming High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion donated two bicycles to the Holy Family Catholic Church in support of the church's efforts to provide gifts to children on Christmas. Cadets pose with the bicycles before delivering them to the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec 31
|Whitey
|10
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 29
|Luna county
|5
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 24
|Jackie of Deming
|2
|Happy holidays
|Dec 22
|Red or green
|1
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC