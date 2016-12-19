Bell student shares season of giving
Bell student shares season of giving DEMING - How old do you have to be to share in the season of giving? Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2016/12/19/bell-student-shares-season-giving/95618894/ Luis Armendariz Jr., a Bell Elementary School first grader hopes to spread some Christmas cheer to the children of Columbus, NM by distributing toys and goodies on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Holy Family Catholic Mission. Luis Armendariz Jr., 6, has taken in the Christmas season for all its worth.
