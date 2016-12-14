Members of the Gage Gophers 4-H Club in Luna County carry toys they collected to donate to the children and residents of the Healing House, Luna County's shelter for survivors of domestic violence. 4-H donates Members of the Gage Gophers 4-H Club in Luna County carry toys they collected to donate to the children and residents of the Healing House, Luna County's shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

