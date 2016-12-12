Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/archives/2016/12/12/1948-council-petitioned-against-parking-meters/95359838/ That emphatic announcement from Councilman Leon Ellison broke up a lengthy discussion at the meeting of the City Council Monday night when a group of business men appeared with a petition protesting installation of the meters. The meeting which was packed verbal dynamite, got underway when the group consisting of Attorneys Ben Sherman and I.M. Smalley, Herman Lindauer, Bower Miller, Pat Murphy, Walter Donaldson, Sid Wells, Brantley Tidmore, Joe Carney, J.M. Todd, J.M. Ramsey and others appeared with the petition.

