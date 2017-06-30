Bear crashes through window of Alaskanboy's bedroom

Alisa Landis, left, and her 11-year-old son, Zach, explain how a black bear crashed through Zach's bedroom window in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, June 30, 2017. He said the bear broke through both a screen and the glass pane of a garden-level window on June 26, and left claw marks and blood on the wall as it scrambled to get back outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.