Bear crashes through window of Alaskanboy's bedroom
Alisa Landis, left, and her 11-year-old son, Zach, explain how a black bear crashed through Zach's bedroom window in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, June 30, 2017. He said the bear broke through both a screen and the glass pane of a garden-level window on June 26, and left claw marks and blood on the wall as it scrambled to get back outside.
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|25
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|13
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May '17
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
