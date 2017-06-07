What others say: Summer dairy closure underscores difficulty of homegrown food
The summer closure of the Interior's last remaining dairy is a sobering reminder of the difficulty faced by agricultural businesses in Alaska - and a warning about how dependent we are on Outside food sources. It has never been a secret that Alaska is reliant on other states and countries for the vast majority of its goods, whether furniture, appliances, cars or groceries.
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|13
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
