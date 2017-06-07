What others say: Summer dairy closure...

What others say: Summer dairy closure underscores difficulty of homegrown food

Wednesday

The summer closure of the Interior's last remaining dairy is a sobering reminder of the difficulty faced by agricultural businesses in Alaska - and a warning about how dependent we are on Outside food sources. It has never been a secret that Alaska is reliant on other states and countries for the vast majority of its goods, whether furniture, appliances, cars or groceries.

