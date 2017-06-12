Traveling seafood salesman casts far and wide for customers
Patrick Johnson's seafood truck parked alongside the Old Glenn Highway June 8, 2017. Eagle River is one of more than two dozen Alaska communities where Johnson, a Soldotna resident, sells fresh Alaska shrimp and scallops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|27
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|13
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC