South Fork Salcha fire grows to 2,000 acres
A lightning-caused wildfire burning 25 miles north of Delta Junction has grown to about 2,000 acres, according to a Friday morning update from the Alaska Division of Forestry.
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|13
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
|Alaska Gourmet Cookies (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Wilbur
|1
