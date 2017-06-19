Black bear kills teen during mountain...

Black bear kills teen during mountain race in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Brandon Sun

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally mauled by a black bear during a weekend mountain race in Alaska reportedly called his brother while he was being chased by the animal in a rare predatory attack, a race official said Monday. Patrick Cooper of Anchorage was attacked Sunday afternoon after he got lost and veered off the trail during the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race south of Anchorage, race director Brad Precosky said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10) Jun 16 texas pete 27
News Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black... Jun 15 Black King 1
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Jun 7 Musikologist 13
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... May '17 tina anne 28
back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08) May '17 The Insider 18
What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd May '17 kgh127 1
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,384 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC