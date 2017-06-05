Arsonist sent to prison for violating...

Arsonist sent to prison for violating probation

Thursday

A Delta man was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year in prison for violating his probation for a 2016 arson conviction for burning down the Clearwater Lodge and his neighbor's house in 2014.

