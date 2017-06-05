What Would It Take To Link AK & Canada By Rail Part III
My III Part Sweeps Series, "What Would It Take To Link Alaska & Canada By Rail" concludes this evening during our newscasts, where Governors Bill Walker and Frank Murkowski clarify their transnational railroad connector plan. The Alaska Railroad falls short of Delta Junction by 38 miles, which is 220 miles away from the Canadian border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
