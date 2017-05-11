Sen. Dan Sullivan plans public town h...

Sen. Dan Sullivan plans public town hall in North Pole on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The open event will follow several days in Fairbanks for the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and time spent earlier in the day in Delta Junction, according to Sullivan's spokesman Mike Anderson. Having "the town hall in North Pole will maximize his opportunity to visit both ends of the Borough," Anderson said in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd 9 hr kgh127 1
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... Mon Fcvk tRump 17
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 12
News Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06) Jan '16 Gordon Goodermote 4
Alaska Gourmet Cookies (Nov '13) Nov '13 Wilbur 1
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC