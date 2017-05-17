Repair season under way on - just about every road in Alaska'
Workers and equipment will be busy on roadways throughout the state over the next few months, to get as much done as possible during Alaska's short construction season. The Alaska Department of Transportation's summer road-construction season has begun, with major projects in Fairbanks and on both the Richardson and Parks highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC