Hea s back: Former Gov. Murkowski pitches Alaska-Canada rail link
Frank Murkowski is again pitching a rail link between Canada and Alaska, an old idea the former senator and governor worked on when he was in office. Now Murkowski is back, as a special envoy working under the current governor to get talks on the rail link on track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC