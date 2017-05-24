Hea s back: Former Gov. Murkowski pit...

Hea s back: Former Gov. Murkowski pitches Alaska-Canada rail link

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: APRN

Frank Murkowski is again pitching a rail link between Canada and Alaska, an old idea the former senator and governor worked on when he was in office. Now Murkowski is back, as a special envoy working under the current governor to get talks on the rail link on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... May 24 tina anne 28
back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08) May 18 The Insider 18
What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd May 16 kgh127 1
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr '17 High Stepper 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 12
News Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06) Jan '16 Gordon Goodermote 4
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC