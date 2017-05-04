First - red flag' fire conditions of season reported in Delta Junction area
Despite snow lingering in shaded areas, it's been hot enough, dry enough and windy enough for dangerous fire conditions in the Interior this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
|Alaska Gourmet Cookies (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Wilbur
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC