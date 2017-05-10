Fire crews douse 25-acre grass fire n...

Fire crews douse 25-acre grass fire near Delta Junction

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Delta Junction, Rural Deltana, and Fort Greely Fire Department and local forestry units working together to stop a wildfire approximately 25 acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 4
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 12
News Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06) Jan '16 Gordon Goodermote 4
Alaska Gourmet Cookies (Nov '13) Nov '13 Wilbur 1
News Interior-Based Militia Unit Regroups, Invites O... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Nick 1
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC