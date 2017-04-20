Wind-farm developer assails GVEA's refusal to buy more power
Alaska Environmental Power's wind farm near Delta Junction produces about 2 megawatts with its two 900-kilowatt and one 100-kilowatt wind generators. Lawyers representing the Delta Wind Farm are asking state regulators to deny a tariff filed by Golden Valley Electric Association that argues the utility should not be required to buy more power from the wind farm.
