The trans-Alaska oil pipeline seen here near Delta Junction in June...
Alaska ended years of silence about its oil and gas tax credits this week when it announced the names of companies that collected $73 million in 2016 in state cash incentives designed to spur exploration and production. The 2016 payments to 12 companies and municipal governments generally covered work done in 2015, as part of the state's controversial tax-credit program that paid up to 65 percent of an explorer's costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC