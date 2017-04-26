The trans-Alaska oil pipeline seen here near Delta Junction in June...

Alaska ended years of silence about its oil and gas tax credits this week when it announced the names of companies that collected $73 million in 2016 in state cash incentives designed to spur exploration and production. The 2016 payments to 12 companies and municipal governments generally covered work done in 2015, as part of the state's controversial tax-credit program that paid up to 65 percent of an explorer's costs.

