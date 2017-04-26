The trans-Alaska oil pipeline seen he...

The trans-Alaska oil pipeline seen here near Delta Junction in June...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska ended years of silence about its oil and gas tax credits this week when it announced the names of companies that collected $73 million in 2016 in state cash incentives designed to spur exploration and production. The 2016 payments to 12 companies and municipal governments generally covered work done in 2015, as part of the state's controversial tax-credit program that paid up to 65 percent of an explorer's costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 12
News Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06) Jan '16 Gordon Goodermote 4
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC