State schedules prescribed burns in Delta bison range to improve forage, habitat
Alaska Division of Forestry personnel will burn off dry vegetation in two areas around the Delta Junction State Bison Range over the next few weeks. Alaska Fish and Game Program Coordinator Sue Rodman said the department wants to conduct the prescribed burns early in the season, after the snow melts off and before green-up, so the fires would burn hot enough to thin out dried vegetation and promote growth of grasses for forage.
