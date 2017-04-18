Mining News: Taxing negotiations

After roughly two years of taxing negotiations, Teck Alaska and Northwest Arctic Borough have found middle ground on a tax structure that offers the municipality added funds to provide services to a sprawling remote borough without risking the viability of Red Dog Mine during the lows of cyclical metals markets. Teck is the operator of Red Dog and Northwest Arctic Borough is a regional municipality that blankets 40,750 square miles of Northwest Alaska, a minerals rich expanse about the size of Kentucky.

