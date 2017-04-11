Looking Back: April 11, 2017
Golden Valley Electric Association recently put the North Pole Expansion Plant into commercial operation, increasing the power of its North Pole operation by 50 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
