Controlled burn on Delta bison range ...

Controlled burn on Delta bison range aims to improve grazing

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Attempting to improve habitat for several species, prescribed burns are taking place on the 90,000-acre Delta Junction State Bison Range through early May. The burns will occur on 3,600 acres, aiming to replace mature conifer forests with grasses and shrubs, followed by aspen and willow as plant-life regenerates. The range includes habitat for free-ranging bison, sharp-tailed grouse, snowshoe hare, ruffed grouse and other species north of the Granite Mountains between Granite Creek and the Little Gerstle River.

