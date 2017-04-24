BLM Afs and U.S. Army Alaska to Condu...

BLM Afs and U.S. Army Alaska to Conduct Prescribed Burn in Donnelly Training Area

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KIMO

Starting as early as Saturday and as weather and conditions allow, the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service will implement prescribed fires in the Donnelly Training Area, located approximately five miles south of Delta Junction. Prescribed burning will occur in multiple areas of the DTA for as long as two weeks.

