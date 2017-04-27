Bigger burn aims to boost habitat for Delta bison herd
The first plains bison were transplanted to the Delta Junction area in 1928. Since then, the bison have captured the attention of hunters, farmers and outdoorsmen throughout Alaska, despite mixed reviews.
