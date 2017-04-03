Big Delta State Historical Park launc...

Big Delta State Historical Park launches project to protect historic properties

After receiving contributions from organizations and individuals, Alaska State Parks will move forward this spring with a river bank stabilization project to protect historic properties at Big Delta State Historical Park. The park located in Delta Junction was a significant crossroads for travelers, traders and the military during the early 20th century.

