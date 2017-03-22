WWII vet co-wrote the book on cold-weather training
Army Sgt. 1st Class Henry "Hank" Dube poses with his skis when he was stationed at Camp Hale, Colorado, in the 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC