Peter MacKeith photography exhibit opens for First Friday
The University of Alaska Fairbanks is hosting an exhibit in honor of Peter MacKeith, who died while summiting Old Snowy Peak near Delta Junction in 1980. MacKeith was a geoscientist and UAF doctoral student best known for his love of Alaska's wilderness and talent for photography.
