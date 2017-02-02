My 3-year-old is realizing that cute bunnies can taste good
My daughter, Jona, has kept rabbits as pets since she was 3. So it was with some trepidation I suggested that snaring wild hares might be a good thing for her to learn. Before you say; "Aw, poor, cute little bunnies," think about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delta Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb 2
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06)
|Jan '16
|Gordon Goodermote
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delta Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC