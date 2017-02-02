My 3-year-old is realizing that cute ...

My 3-year-old is realizing that cute bunnies can taste good

Thursday Feb 2

My daughter, Jona, has kept rabbits as pets since she was 3. So it was with some trepidation I suggested that snaring wild hares might be a good thing for her to learn. Before you say; "Aw, poor, cute little bunnies," think about it.

