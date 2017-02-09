Looking back: February 9, 2017

Looking back: February 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Feb. 9, 2007 - JUNEAU - University of Alaska President Mark Hamilton told regents - minus one facing federal fraud charges - he was seeking $352 million from the state this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delta Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Delta Junction Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 12
News Delta Junction considers hosting borough blog (Feb '06) Jan '16 Gordon Goodermote 4
See all Delta Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delta Junction Forum Now

Delta Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delta Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Delta Junction, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC