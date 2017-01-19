Cold front in SoFlo? Former Gardens r...

Cold front in SoFlo? Former Gardens resident braving -28-degree temps

Thursday Jan 19

Former Palm Beach Gardens resident Graham Strickland packed up his truck last April and drove almost 5,000 miles to his new home in Delta Junction, Alaska, fulfilling a dream of building his own cabin there. A cold front in South Florida is expected to bring temperatures into the mid-60s Sunday night, downright balmy compared to Delta Junction, where it was 28 degrees below zero Thursday.

Delta Junction, AK

