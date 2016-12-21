Northern B.C. artists celebrate Alask...

Northern B.C. artists celebrate Alaska Highway with CD

The Peace Liard Regional Arts Council has just released a CD from local artists they say includes the best songs to listen to while driving the route from Dawson Creek, B.C., to Delta Junction, Alaska. Donna Kane organized the CD, as well as a contest in 2015, to find the best song about the highway, which was won by Jody Peck's "Alaska Highway."

