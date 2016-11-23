Two Athabascan men join Standing Rock protest

On the chilly plains of North Dakota, organizers estimate that around 2,500 people are now gathered near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation to support the Great Sioux Nation, or Oceti Sakowin, in their efforts to stop an oil pipeline from crossing under the Missouri River near their reservation. The demonstrators, who call themselves water protectors, say they have been facing increasing violence from local law enforcement.

