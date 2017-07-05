Palm Beach County's sales tax increas...

Palm Beach County's sales tax increase means job opportunities, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Palm Beach County officials want to put thousands of people to work over the next decade on more than $2 billion in construction projects funded by a sales-tax increase. Officials say they are just starting their recruitment efforts, but sales-tax dollars are already being put to use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 6 hr YO VINNIE 1,458
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Jul 3 Hollie Hopkins 76
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Jun 18 Coward cops 1
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) Jun 9 JULIO 12
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC