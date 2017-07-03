Berger's history with lobbyist doesn'...

Berger's history with lobbyist doesn't bar her from voting...

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger can vote on a development proposal being pushed by her former boss, according to an advisory opinion issued by the Commission on Ethics. Berger occupies the seat on the County Commission once held by Burt Aaronson, an influential Democrat who is now lobbying for Sunrise-based developer GL Homes.

