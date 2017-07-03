Berger's history with lobbyist doesn't bar her from voting...
Palm Beach County Commissioner Mary Lou Berger can vote on a development proposal being pushed by her former boss, according to an advisory opinion issued by the Commission on Ethics. Berger occupies the seat on the County Commission once held by Burt Aaronson, an influential Democrat who is now lobbying for Sunrise-based developer GL Homes.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Hollie Hopkins
|76
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,455
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
