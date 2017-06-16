You can now pay by mobile app at down...

You can now pay by mobile app at downtown Delray's parking garages

Friday Jun 16

The city of Delray Beach now allows mobile payment at its two downtown parking garages - the Old School Square garage on Swinton and Atlantic avenues and the Federspiel garage on Southwest First Avenue just south of Atlantic. You can pay using the Parkmobile smartphone application, the same mobile app used in downtown West Palm Beach.

