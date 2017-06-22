Woman accused in DUI death of Delray cop loses bond fight
The woman facing DUI charges in the Key West crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer lost a bid Thursday to have her bond reduced. Monroe Circuit Judge Mark Jones refused to lower the $170,000 bond for Lacy Morris, saying she was both a danger to the community and a flight risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|MEGAN R
|75
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,452
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC