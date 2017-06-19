WFTL/West Palm Beach's Rich Stevens B...

WFTL/West Palm Beach's Rich Stevens Back In Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAccess.com

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH-FORT LAUDERDALE host RICH STEVENS has landed back in the hospital for treatment of a skin disorder. STEVENS, who has been off the air at WFTL since is back at DELRAY MEDICAL CENTER in DELRAY BEACH, FL, where he recently spent time in intensive care for treatment of a blood clot on the brain and related symptoms; his latest diagnosis is for Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 9 hr YO VINNIE 1,449
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 16 hr Kristin Krumrey 74
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Sun Coward cops 1
The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08) Jun 15 JULIO 7
k3vr (Aug '08) Jun 13 CDN 36
News Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses Jun 9 JULIO 3
Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) Jun 9 JULIO 12
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at June 20 at 3:18AM EDT

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC