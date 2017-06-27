Vocal residents swarm Delray meeting ...

Vocal residents swarm Delray meeting on historic district redevelopment

Tuesday Jun 27

Residents crowded Delray Beach City Hall on Monday night to share their take on a proposal to redevelop a downtown historic district in a meeting so long it will continue tonight. During the five-hour Historic Preservation Board meeting, developer Hudson Holdings presented the $140 million plan to restore and relocate some of the historic homes along Swinton Avenue south of Atlantic Avenue and add retail and hotel units, and the public voiced mixed reactions to the project.

