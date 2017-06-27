Vocal residents swarm Delray meeting on historic district redevelopment
Residents crowded Delray Beach City Hall on Monday night to share their take on a proposal to redevelop a downtown historic district in a meeting so long it will continue tonight. During the five-hour Historic Preservation Board meeting, developer Hudson Holdings presented the $140 million plan to restore and relocate some of the historic homes along Swinton Avenue south of Atlantic Avenue and add retail and hotel units, and the public voiced mixed reactions to the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC