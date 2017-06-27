Store employees chase baby formula th...

Store employees chase baby formula theft suspect

Several Publix employees followed Stephen Riselvato outside their store in Delray Beach after they suspected him of stealing baby formula, according to a police report. Riselvato had been wanted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department for stealing thousands of dollars worth of baby formula from Publix stores.

