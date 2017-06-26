Six agents make Palm Beach County's $100 million club
Paulette Koch, one of Palm Beach County's $100 million producers in 2016, sold this manse for $12.5 million Despite a slowdown in Palm Beach County mansion sales in 2016, six agents reported sales of $100 million or more for the year, according to an annual RealTRENDS/Wall Street Journal ranking . The county's top producer was Pascal Liguori of Premier Estate Properties in Delray Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC