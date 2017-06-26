Six agents make Palm Beach County's $100 million club

Paulette Koch, one of Palm Beach County's $100 million producers in 2016, sold this manse for $12.5 million Despite a slowdown in Palm Beach County mansion sales in 2016, six agents reported sales of $100 million or more for the year, according to an annual RealTRENDS/Wall Street Journal ranking . The county's top producer was Pascal Liguori of Premier Estate Properties in Delray Beach.

