Signs not in place 9 months after Delray crash
One of the changes the Florida Department of Transportation promised at the Delray Beach intersection where a crash killed an Uber driver is not in place nine months later. Northeast 1st Street at Northeast 6th Avenue jumped into the spotlight after a crash in September 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,449
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Kristin Krumrey
|74
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC